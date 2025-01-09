Ongole RTC to operate 264 special buses for Sankranti festival

ONGOLE: The Ongole Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) will run 264 special bus services from January 10 to 12 and January 16 to 20 to meet the travel needs of the public for the Sankranti festival. These services will operate from all five depots in the region, offering normal fares and a 10% discount on advance round-trip reservations. The buses will cater to travellers coming to Prakasam from various distant places and returning after the festival.

The RTC will deploy 242 buses for passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Prakasam district, with 66 buses from Ongole depot, 60 from Kanigiri, 46 from Markapur, 42 from Giddalur, and 28 from Podili. Buses will be available from Bengaluru (12 services) and Chennai (11 services).

“We are operating a total of 265 special bus services this Sankranthi season, in addition to our regular services,” said B Sudhakar, District Public Transport Officer (DPTO), Ongole. He emphasised that the corporation does not charge higher fares for these special services and highlighted the 10% discount on advance bookings for round-trip tickets.

The Ongole RTC region recently received a new fleet, replacing 30% of its 500-plus vehicles. These new buses will be deployed to ensure safer and more comfortable journeys during the festive season.

Compared to last year, the number of pre-Sankranthi services has been increased to accommodate higher demand. “We urge the public to utilise these special services for a comfortable and safe travel experience,” Sudhakar added.