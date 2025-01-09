PM Modi lays foundation stone for Visakhapatnam Green Hydrogen Hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam took a significant step towards sustainable energy development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub project on Wednesday.
The project, jointly developed by NGEL and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), will be located in Pudimadaka, Anakapalle district. It is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Addressing the public gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023. Visakhapatnam will be among the few cities globally to host large-scale green hydrogen production facilities.”
He added that the hub would not only promote clean energy but also generate significant employment and establish a manufacturing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.
The Visakhapatnam Green Hydrogen Hub will be developed with an investment of approximately Rs1.85 lakh crore. It will include the development of 20 GW of renewable energy projects and the production of 1,500 tonnes per day (TPD) of green hydrogen, along with 7,500 TPD of green hydrogen derivatives such as green methanol, green urea, and sustainable aviation fuel. These products are primarily aimed at export markets.
The joint venture agreement between NGEL and NREDCAP has already been signed. Highlighting its scale, an NTPC official remarked, “This will be one of India’s largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities, contributing significantly to India’s goal of achieving a non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW by 2030.”
The Prime Minister noted that two green hydrogen hubs are planned in the initial phase of the mission, with Visakhapatnam being a key site. “This project underscores India’s commitment to clean energy while ensuring economic growth and environmental sustainability,” he said.
NGEL has also entered into a similar collaboration with the Rajasthan government for developing 25 GW of renewable energy projects. The company is exploring partnerships with other states to further expand India’s renewable energy capacity.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the initiative, stating, “This project places Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of clean energy development, ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation.”