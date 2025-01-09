PM Modi lays foundation stone for Visakhapatnam Green Hydrogen Hub

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam took a significant step towards sustainable energy development as Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub project on Wednesday.

The project, jointly developed by NGEL and the New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), will be located in Pudimadaka, Anakapalle district. It is the first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Addressing the public gathering, Prime Minister Modi said, “India aims to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023. Visakhapatnam will be among the few cities globally to host large-scale green hydrogen production facilities.”

He added that the hub would not only promote clean energy but also generate significant employment and establish a manufacturing ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.