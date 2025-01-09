Removal of first-year Inter board exams proposed

VIJAYAWADA: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIE), has proposed a slew of reforms, including the removal of first-year intermediate board exams, realignment of examination mark patterns, revision of syllabi and textbooks, and the introduction of new subject combinations starting from the next academic year.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, BIE Secretary Kritika Shukla stated that the reforms are slated for implementation in the 2025-26 academic year.

She emphasized that the public is welcome to share their suggestions on the proposed reforms on www.bie.ap.gov.in until January 26, 2025.