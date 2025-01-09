Transport Minister Mandepalli Ramprasad Reddy seeks central support for key road projects

VIJAYAWADA: The Minister for Transport, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Mandepalli Ramprasad Reddy, on Wednesday discussed proposed road infrastructure projects in Rayalaseema with Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

He sought Central support for a 4-kilometre tunnel from Kadapa to Rayachoti and permissions to complete district connectivity roads under the ‘Central Road Infrastructure’ funds. During the meeting, Ramprasad Reddy emphasised the importance of the tunnel in reducing accidents and improving connectivity.

He stated that the National Highway Logistics Management Ltd had already conducted a feasibility study, and works would commence upon receiving the necessary approvals, including those from the Forest Department.

He requested upgrading Rajampet-Rayachoti-Kadiri road to a national highway. Accompanied by transport officials, Reddy highlighted the pending projects’ significance for the region’s development. As part of a Group of Ministers’ tour studying best practices in New Delhi’s free bus scheme for women, he used the opportunity to push for Central backing. Gadkari assured Ramprasad of the Centre’s support in enhancing its road infrastructure.