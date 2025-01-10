Andhra Pradesh: Doctors explore AI’s role in personalised medicine

VISAKHAPATNAM: A panel discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based personalised medicine, held in India, brought together key healthcare experts to explore the transformative potential of emerging technologies in reshaping patient care.

Organised by Taurean Surgical chief executive officer (CEO) and an ENT surgeon Dr Rahul Kumar, the event highlighted advancements in AI-driven diagnostics, risk prediction, and personalised treatments.

Cardiologist Dr Ramesh Pothineni discussed the transformative impact of modern coronary imaging systems and the Indian Phenome Project, which utilises DNA analysis to detect early heart disease risks. He explained how AI algorithms predict individual risk factors and assist in surgical decision-making, improving outcomes for cardiac patients.

Radiologist Dr Suvarnakar Dutta addressed the implications of India’s new data protection laws for medical imaging. He emphasised the potential of large language models to create comprehensive AI tools that support radiologists by reducing workloads and enhancing diagnostic efficiency. Dr Dutta stressed the importance of responsible data handling to maintain patient trust while fostering AI innovations in radiology.

Fetal-Life CEO Sunny Dronavat presented a real-time uterine contraction monitoring device that categorises pregnant women by risk, predicts adverse outcomes, and detects miscarriage risks early. He highlighted the need for extensive data availability to train robust AI models for maternal-fetal care.

The discussion underscored AI’s role in revolutionising healthcare, with experts calling for enhanced data-sharing frameworks, clinician-technologist collaboration, and ethical guidelines to protect patient privacy while driving innovation.