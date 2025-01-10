Andhra Pradesh seeks Rs 151.7 crore for drought-hit ryots

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has sought Rs 151.77 crore from the Centre as immediate relief for farmers affected by the 2024 Kharif season drought.

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia, during a meeting with a Central team that concluded its assessment of crop damage on Thursday, highlighted the plight of 1.44 lakh farmers who suffered losses due to damage to crops spread over 1.06 lakh hectares.

Sisodia urged the team, led by Joint Secretary for Ministry of Agriculture Perin Devi to recommend liberal relief measures for the affected farmers.

He said 54 mandals across five districts were declared drought-hit, with 27 severely affected and the rest moderately impacted. Annamyya district reported 19 affected mandals, Chittoor 16, Sri Satya Sai 10, Anantapur 7, and Kurnool 2.

The drought declaration was based on Central Drought Manual norms, which consider factors such as rainfall deficiency, dry spells, remote sensing data, soil moisture, hydrology, and crop losses exceeding 33%. Sisodia noted that 14 crops, including cotton, maize, groundnut, and jowar, were damaged across the affected regions. The government has already distributed seeds to 1 lakh farmers at an 80% subsidy, incurring Rs 16.67 crore. An additional Rs 55.47 crore was spent on fodder, fodder seeds, and chop cutters with varying subsidy rates.

Sisodia emphasised the need for Rs 90.62 crore as input subsidy for farmers, Rs 0.78 crore for rural water supply, Rs 4.89 crore for urban water supply, and Rs 55.47 crore for animal husbandry initiatives in the drought-affected mandals.

The Central team is expected to submit its report on the situation, with the State urging swift action to alleviate the farmers’ distress.