Andhra Pradesh's Guntur gears up for Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities

GUNTUR: Vaishnavite temples across Guntur district, including the historic Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri, are set to celebrate the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival on Saturday with elaborate arrangements.

The festival will see devotees throng the temples to offer prayers to various incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Special rituals and arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth and devotional experience for over 1 lakh expected pilgrims.

Guntur SP Sathish Kumar, during his inspection of the temple premises, announced the deployment of over 300 police personnel round the clock to ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Four queue lines with barricades have been set up to streamline the movement of devotees. SP Kumar urged visitors to cooperate with the police and temple authorities by adhering to regulations.

The Vaikunta Dwaram, the gateway to the sanctum sanctorum, will be opened to devotees from 3 am to 12 pm following pre-dawn rituals. Authorities have set up free darshan lines as well as Rs 100 and Rs 200 ticket counters. Basic amenities, including medical camps, have been arranged to ensure the comfort of pilgrims.