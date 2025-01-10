Man complains to TDP against Vallabhaneni Vamsi’s aide

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that a follower of YSRCP leader and former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan was trying to take over his land at Mallavalli in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district with fake documents, Bokinala Sambasiva Rao urged TDP leaders to resolve his problem.

Rao approached the TDP leaders, including Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Government Chief Whip in AP Legislative Council Panchumarthi Anuradha and Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Cooperative Finance Corporation Chairperson Kavali Greeshma, during the grievance redressal cell at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, and urged them to do justice to him.

Mylapuram Chakravarthi from Yerraguntla in Kadapa district complained that the previous YSRCP government deleted his name from the list of beneficiaries of TIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation) houses, and urged the TDP leaders to include his name in the list of housing scheme.

Informing that their lands were acquired for the expansion of national highway, farmers of Nadikudi in Dachepalli mandal of Palnadu district said they have not yet received the promised compensation.

They urged the TDP leaders to take the initiative to get compensation paid to them at the earliest. Similarly, people from various parts of Prakasam and Kadapa districts also submitted their grievances to the TDP leaders. The ministers promised to get their grievances redressed at the earliest after discussing the matter with the officials concerned.