Minister Nadendla Manohar: WhatsApp governance to streamline citizen services in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to introduce WhatsApp governance to deliver citizen services, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar announced on Thursday. The initiative aims to extend real-time governance to the public, ensuring transparency and efficient implementation of government schemes.

Manohar, accompanied by officials, visited the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) headquarters at the Secretariat. He emphasised the need to enhance RTGS for transparent administration and praised Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision in integrating advanced technology into public grievance and citizen service systems. “RTGS is a visionary initiative by the CM, showcasing how governance can evolve with technology,” Manohar said.

During the visit, RTGS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Dinesh Kumar demonstrated the system’s operations and its role in governance and grievance redressal. Kumar highlighted the importance of data-driven administration, stating, “Data reveals the truth. It helps manage government assets, scheme implementation, and field-level operations efficiently, ensuring tasks are completed within time-bound limits.”

The WhatsApp governance initiative is expected to leverage digital tools to make government services more accessible, fostering accountability and timely delivery to the people of Andhra Pradesh.