Tension at SVIMS as Andhra Pradesh DyCM and Jagan arrive to console injured

TIRUPATI: A visit to console stampede victims at SVIMS Hospital turned into a political showdown on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived separately, sparking a clash between their supporters.

The incident disrupted the sober atmosphere as both leaders attempted to express their solidarity with the injured.

Pawan Kalyan was the first to visit the hospital, where he interacted with victims and addressed the media. Shortly, Jagan sought to enter the hospital, but the simultaneous presence of both leaders created tension. Supporters from the Jana Sena Party and the YSRCP began chanting slogans in favour of their respective leaders, prompting police intervention to restore order.

To prevent further escalation, police temporarily stopped Jagan from entering SVIMS, asking him to wait until Pawan Kalyan completed his visit.