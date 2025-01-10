Tension at SVIMS as Andhra Pradesh DyCM and Jagan arrive to console injured

TIRUPATI: A visit to console stampede victims at SVIMS Hospital turned into a political showdown on Thursday as Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived separately, sparking a clash between their supporters.
The incident disrupted the sober atmosphere as both leaders attempted to express their solidarity with the injured.
Pawan Kalyan was the first to visit the hospital, where he interacted with victims and addressed the media. Shortly, Jagan sought to enter the hospital, but the simultaneous presence of both leaders created tension. Supporters from the Jana Sena Party and the YSRCP began chanting slogans in favour of their respective leaders, prompting police intervention to restore order.
To prevent further escalation, police temporarily stopped Jagan from entering SVIMS, asking him to wait until Pawan Kalyan completed his visit.
Jagan was then diverted to another hospital, Padmavathi Medical College Hospital, where he met other victims, asked about their health condition, and gathered details of the incident from medical staff.
Once Pawan Kalyan left SVIMS, Jagan was allowed to visit the remaining victims.
Earlier in the day, Jagan’s convoy was stopped at Tiruchanoor crossroad by police, who cited crowd control measures near the hospitals.
Refusing to wait, Jagan briefly abandoned his vehicle and walked towards Tirupati before continuing his journey in a local leader’s car.
YSRCP leaders alleged that authorities deliberately delayed Jagan’s visit to relocate victims and downplay the incident. Party activists accused police of offering vague justifications for the delay, but Jagan persisted and ensured he met all victims.