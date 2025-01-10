Union Minister B Srinivasa Varma stresses preservation of Telugu culture

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, B Srinivasa Varma, emphasised the need for individual responsibility in preserving Telugu culture without external influences.

Speaking on the second day of the World Telugu Conference at Godavari Global University on Thursday, he urged the State government to integrate subjects related to Telugu culture—such as arts, tradition, music, dance, and handicrafts—into the educational curriculum at schools, colleges, and universities. The event was attended by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari, GGU Chancellor KVV Satyanarayana Raju, former MP Kanumuri Bapiraju, renowned Telugu poet Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, Telangana poet Andesri, and others.

The Union Minister highlighted the importance of prioritising the Telugu language in homes, schools, and temples, urging proactive efforts to increase the translation of literary classics into Indian languages. He praised former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao for his contributions to promoting the Telugu language.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh likened neglecting Telugu to forgetting one’s mother and called for collective efforts to prioritise the language. He added that the NDA government remains committed to Telugu’s development. GGU Chancellor Satyanarayana, along with Durgesh and Purandeswari, felicitated former MP Kanumuri Bapiraju during the event, which drew a large number of Telugu literature enthusiasts from the Godavari districts.