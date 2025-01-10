YSRCP activist Varra Ravindra Reddy's police custody ends, 75 questions posed in two days

KADAPA: The two-day police custody of YSRCP social media co-convenor Varra Ravindra Reddy concluded on Thursday.

The Pulivendula police had filed a petition on Tuesday seeking Ravindra Reddy’s custody to investigate those responsible for posting abusive comments on social media against prominent leaders, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, HRD and ID Minister Nara Lokesh and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha.

In response, the Kadapa Fourth Additional District Court granted the police two days’ custody, and directed that Ravindra Reddy be questioned from 9 am to 5 pm for two days starting Wednesday.

On the second day of custody, Pulivendula DSP Murali Naik conducted the interrogation.

Ravindra Reddy’s advocate Obul Reddy said the police questioned his client using technical evidence related to the social media posts, and got answers.

The counsel confirmed that the police followed due procedure in questioning Ravindra Reddy.

They asked 25 questions on the first day and 50 on the second day. Following the end of the police custody, Ravindra Reddy will be sent to the Kadapa central prison.