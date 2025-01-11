Andhra government focuses on dairy growth via ‘Mini-Gokulams’

ONGOLE: Inaugurating a new mini-dairy farm shed in Maddipadu village, Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneyulu highlighted the TDP-led NDA government's commitment to strengthening the dairy industry as part of agriculture. Accompanied by Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and local MLA BN Vijay Kumar, the minister emphasized that dairy farming complements agriculture and is vital for rural livelihoods.

Dr Swamy also announced plans to inaugurate newly constructed dairy sheds state-wide from January 10 to 12 and proposed “Cattle Hostels” for farmers lacking land. The government is considering further financial support for farmers engaged in poultry and sheep farming under the Mini-Gokulam initiative.

Dr Swamy outlined Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of fostering one entrepreneur per family in the State by encouraging rural farmers to develop mini dairy units. As part of this initiative, the government has launched the “Mini Gokulam” scheme to provide financial support for constructing cattle sheds. The scheme offers 90% subsidies for sheds with capacities for 2, 4, or 6 cattle, with grants ranging from Rs 1.15 lakh to Rs 2.30 lakh.

Additionally, the government is promoting ‘Palle Panduga’, which integrates infrastructure projects such as pothole-free roads, canal construction, and cattle shed development under the NREGS.

In Prakasam district alone, 1,131 cattle sheds have been sanctioned, with 474 completed and the rest in progress.

Key officials, including Prakasam District Animal Husbandry JD Baby Rani and DWMA PD Joseph Kumar, were present.