Andhra issues tenders for Palnadu water grid project

GUNTUR: In a major relief for the drought-prone Palnadu region, the State government has invited tenders for the long-awaited water grid project. This initiative promises to end the decade-long struggle for safe drinking water faced by nearly eight lakh people across 363 villages in 11 mandals, including Macherla, Veldurthi, Durgi, Karampudi, Gurazala, Machavaram, Piduguralla, Dachepalle, Vinukonda, Nuzendla, and Bollapalli in Palnadu district.

Despite being located near the Nagarjuna Sagar, the region has grappled with severe drinking water shortages due to the failure of successive governments to address the crisis. Many residents have been forced to walk long distances to fetch water or rely on unsafe groundwater, which contains high levels of fluoride, causing serious health issues in the region.

Efforts to launch the project date back more than a decade when veteran Congress leader Kasu Krishna Reddy initially pitched the idea and reportedly prepared designs during Kiran Kumar Reddy’s government. However, the project stalled and remained on hold until now.

The Rs 1,200-crore project, funded jointly by the Union and State governments, aims to draw water from Nagarjuna Sagar and pump it to Vijayapuri South, ensuring safe drinking water for the region. The State government has issued tenders, which can be submitted online between January 10 and 24.

Narasaraopet MP Lavi Krishna Devarayulu has played a pivotal role in securing necessary approvals and expediting the project. Although schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT are progressing to provide tap connections to every household, the declining groundwater levels and high fluoride content necessitated the water grid project to ensure a sustainable and safe water supply for the people of Palnadu.