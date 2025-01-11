Centre allocates Rs 107 crore for ROB at Andhr's Gaddipadu

GUNTUR: Guntur city is set for another major infrastructure upgrade with the approval of a new Railway Over Bridge (ROB) near the inner ring road in Gaddipadu.

The Central government has sanctioned the construction of a four-lane ROB between Guntur and Namburu railway stations at a cost of Rs 107.74 crore under the Gati Shakti scheme.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, played a key role in securing the project. The Ministry of Railways has instructed the South Central Railway (SCR) to ensure prerequisites, including the closure of the level crossing, approval of designs, and land acquisition, are completed before the tender process begins.

The ROB is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the inner ring road, benefiting commuters travelling between Guntur and Vijayawada via NH-16. Pemmasani emphasised that the new bridge would meet the region’s needs, covering areas such as Guntur, Mangalagiri, and Ponnur constituencies, for the next 40 years.

He also highlighted plans to seek approvals for additional infrastructure projects in the Guntur Parliament Constituency, fulfilling election promises. He expressed gratitude to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and the district administration for their efforts in expediting approvals.