CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasises ‘Build AP’ to boost realty sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the construction sector plays a pivotal role in the development of Andhra Pradesh as about 40 lakh families are dependent on it for their livelihood.

Speaking after inaugurating NAREDCO’s 12th Property Show at Chebrolu Hanumaiah Company on Friday, he highlighted the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the construction sector under the Build AP initiative, which he described as a continuous process, essential for the State’s economic development.

He asserted that the government has taken significant measures to support the construction sector, including the provision of free sand, an important raw material. “People have the right to demand access to free sand, and the government has simplified the building regulations to expedite the plan approvals,” he said.

Lashing out at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘destructive governance’ that left the construction sector in disarray, Naidu promised to resolve the issues confronting the sector on a war footing, support developers and enable seamless execution of development projects.