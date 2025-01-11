CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasises ‘Build AP’ to boost realty sector

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the construction sector plays a pivotal role in the development of Andhra Pradesh as about 40 lakh families are dependent on it for their livelihood.
Speaking after inaugurating NAREDCO’s 12th Property Show at Chebrolu Hanumaiah Company on Friday, he highlighted the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the construction sector under the Build AP initiative, which he described as a continuous process, essential for the State’s economic development.
He asserted that the government has taken significant measures to support the construction sector, including the provision of free sand, an important raw material. “People have the right to demand access to free sand, and the government has simplified the building regulations to expedite the plan approvals,” he said.
Lashing out at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his ‘destructive governance’ that left the construction sector in disarray, Naidu promised to resolve the issues confronting the sector on a war footing, support developers and enable seamless execution of development projects.
“Real estate prosperity creates wealth. Our goal is to rebuild Andhra Pradesh, and make it a thriving State in the country,”Naidu added.
He also announced that the government will launch a dashboard in the next two months to address grievances and streamline building permissions.
Encouraging the construction sector to embrace innovation, he urged organisations such as the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) to actively participate in these initiatives.
Mentioning that Amaravati is a future benchmark for urban development in India, he said the capital city will be developed into a model city with an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. The NDA government will complete the 183-km Outer Ring Road around the capital city to improve connectivity to Guntur. Highlighting his vision of developing Andhra Pradesh as a model State, he said cities such as Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool and Tirupati will also be developed to compete on the global stage, not just Amaravati.