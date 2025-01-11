Infosys to extend tech support to Andhra for conducting Skill Census

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Infosys to extend technical support for the Skill Census programme.
The agreement, signed in the presence of HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh, aims to leverage generative AI for the pre-validation of candidates’ skills without requiring financial resources.
Infosys will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to develop a digital platform for skill assessment. This platform will offer comprehensive evaluations of candidates’ current abilities, provide curated learning pathways through the Springboard platform, and deliver free online courses and workshops. The initiative will facilitate continuous learning and technical skill development tailored to career aspirations and industry needs.
As part of the Skill Census Framework, Infosys will conduct pre-validation of skills for 3.59 crore individuals aged 15-59 years in the State. The platform will also be integrated into the existing Skill Census Framework and Skill Application projects undertaken by the State government. Additionally, Infosys will assist in implementing assessment tools in educational institutions and track progress through transparent, data-driven results.
Lokesh lauded Infosys for its proactive role under CSR, stating that the partnership would make it easier to assess the existing skill levels of the State’s youth and offer skill development training aligned with market demand.
Later in the day, Lokesh held a review meeting with officials to discuss the Statewide launch of the Skill Census programme. He instructed officials to include both organised and unorganised sectors in the census to ensure comprehensive skill mapping. Highlighting global demand for skilled workers, particularly in Arab, European, and Southeast Asian countries, he noted that training programmes tailored to international requirements could create job opportunities abroad for around two lakh individuals.
1st Cabinet Sub-Committee meet on 20 lakh jobs held
Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, emphasized the importance of creating 20 lakh jobs for youth in both public and private sectors in the State over the next five years, as promised in the election manifesto.
During the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee, Minister Lokesh announced that the Cabinet sub-committee will meet every 15 days, with the Chief Minister chairing the meeting once a month.