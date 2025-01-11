Infosys to extend tech support to Andhra for conducting Skill Census

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tech giant Infosys to extend technical support for the Skill Census programme.

The agreement, signed in the presence of HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh, aims to leverage generative AI for the pre-validation of candidates’ skills without requiring financial resources.

Infosys will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) to develop a digital platform for skill assessment. This platform will offer comprehensive evaluations of candidates’ current abilities, provide curated learning pathways through the Springboard platform, and deliver free online courses and workshops. The initiative will facilitate continuous learning and technical skill development tailored to career aspirations and industry needs.

As part of the Skill Census Framework, Infosys will conduct pre-validation of skills for 3.59 crore individuals aged 15-59 years in the State. The platform will also be integrated into the existing Skill Census Framework and Skill Application projects undertaken by the State government. Additionally, Infosys will assist in implementing assessment tools in educational institutions and track progress through transparent, data-driven results.