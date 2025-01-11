Layout, building rules amended to propel growth in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made key amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Land Development (Layout and Sub-Division) Rules, 2017, and the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017, aimed at fostering development and improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

These reforms are intended to create an industry-friendly environment, streamline urban planning, and encourage real estate and infrastructure development. K Kanna Babu, Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, issued GOs No. 3 and No. 4 in this regard on Thursday.

The AP Land Development (Layout and Sub-Division) Rules, 2017, which apply to the entire State, were introduced to ensure planned land development while making implementation transparent. Over time, several amendments were made to these rules to enhance EoDB with the latest changes brought out after extensive consultations and studies.

The government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to study the best practices in States like Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.