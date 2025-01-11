Layout, building rules amended to propel growth in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has made key amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Land Development (Layout and Sub-Division) Rules, 2017, and the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017, aimed at fostering development and improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
These reforms are intended to create an industry-friendly environment, streamline urban planning, and encourage real estate and infrastructure development. K Kanna Babu, Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, issued GOs No. 3 and No. 4 in this regard on Thursday.
The AP Land Development (Layout and Sub-Division) Rules, 2017, which apply to the entire State, were introduced to ensure planned land development while making implementation transparent. Over time, several amendments were made to these rules to enhance EoDB with the latest changes brought out after extensive consultations and studies.
The government constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to study the best practices in States like Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.
Based on feedback from stakeholders and analysis of national best practices, the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) proposed amendments to the layout rules.
Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules, 2017, have undergone significant changes to align with the Model Building Bye-Laws, 2016, issued by the Government of India.
These rules aim to make building activities in the State safer, more inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and conducive to economic growth.
The revised rules aim to simplify the Development Permission Management System and strengthen the role of Urban Development Authorities. Stakeholder consultations revealed the need for a more investment-friendly environment, and the changes address these demands by streamlining the approval processes and reducing procedural bottlenecks.
Both sets of amendments are designed to create a conducive ecosystem for urban development while ensuring that regulations remain transparent and efficient. It is stated that the reforms will facilitate smoother land and building development processes, reduce delays, and attract investments.
The government has made the amended rules available online, and they can be accessed on the official government portal https://goir.ap.gov.in.
These amendments come into force with immediate effect, and are expected to boost the growth of real estate and infrastructure sectors.