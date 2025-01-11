Lighting up lives of Chenchu tribesmen in Andhra's Nallamala

ONGOLE: The State government has provided 956 electricity connections in the tribal region running deep into Nallamala forest, and brought light into the lives Chenchu tribesmen.

Minister for Energy Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited the remote Chenchu habitations situated in the Nallamala Tiger Reserve Forest areas in Pedda Dornala mandal on Friday.

It was the Energy Minister’s initiative to provide power connections to tribal hamlets. As he is the first Energy Minister to visit their habitations, tribals expressed their happiness saying that they are feeling that the Big Festival (Sankranti) came to their hamlets a few days early.

Further, the Chenchu tribal heads and representatives felicitated the Energy Minister to showcase their happiness, affection and respect for him.

On the directives of the Energy Minister, APTransco has identified as many as 1,750 Chenchu families in the Yerragondapalem Assembly constituency in the Nallamala forest without power provision.

On the directions of the Energy Minister to provide power connections to all tribal habitations, 956 power connections were given and of which 611 are to Chenchu families residing in the deep forest area of the Nallamala Tiger Reserve Zone with the support of solar batteries. Solar power will be supplied to all the remaining tribal habitations soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Energy Minister said on his proposal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave the nod for solarisation of the remote Chenchu tribal habitations at the earliest.

Further, the State government is going to implement several welfare schemes and development programmes for the overall development of tribals, including provision of regular employment under MGNREGA and also remunerative price for the forest produce collected by them.

Giddalur MLA M Ashok Reddy, Yerragondapalem TDP incharge G Erixion Babu, APTransco higher officials attended the programme.