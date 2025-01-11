Minister P Narayana launches CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government is committed to the revival of the real estate sector, emphasised Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana. He inaugurated the three-day CREDAI Property Show in Vijayawada on Friday.
Held ahead of the Sankranti festival, the property show brought together builders, developers, and prospective buyers, offering a wide range of real estate opportunities. Other notable attendees included Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Bode Prasad.
Attending as a chief guest, Minister Narayana highlighted the government’s dedication to reviving the real estate sector, which has faced significant setbacks over the last five years. He pointed to the challenges caused by the previous YSRCP government’s decision to establish three capitals, which affected thousands of families reliant on the construction sector.
During his speech, Narayana unveiled key government initiatives aimed at revitalising the sector. These included reforms to expedite building construction and layout approvals, enhancing transparency in the process. He announced reductions in mandatory road width for layouts from 12 metres to 9 metres and approved cellar construction for buildings exceeding 500 square metres. Additionally, the responsibility for granting permits for buildings up to 15 metres in height has been delegated to licensed surveyors to reduce bureaucratic delays.
The Minister praised the property show for educating buyers and fostering collaboration between developers and the government. “Events like these not only spotlight opportunities but also serve as platforms for innovation and awareness,” he said. He also highlighted the introduction of a single-window system to streamline permissions from various departments, including Municipal Administration, Fire, Revenue, the Airport Authority of India, and Mines and Geology, as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiative.
Sharing the government’s long-term urban development vision, Narayana stressed the role of Amaravati and Vijayawada as growth engines for the State. “With the development of Amaravati, Vijayawada is poised for rapid growth, creating jobs and attracting investments. We have already signed MoUs worth Rs 4 lakh crore investments, with a significant share allocated to Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema,” he revealed.
Narayana urged organisations like CREDAI and NAREDCO to support government-led housing initiatives. He assured developers of incentives for participating in these projects and called for greater cooperation in creating well-planned towns with sustainable infrastructure.