Minister P Narayana launches CREDAI Vijayawada Property Show

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government is committed to the revival of the real estate sector, emphasised Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Ponguru Narayana. He inaugurated the three-day CREDAI Property Show in Vijayawada on Friday.

Held ahead of the Sankranti festival, the property show brought together builders, developers, and prospective buyers, offering a wide range of real estate opportunities. Other notable attendees included Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), and MLAs Gadde Ramamohan and Bode Prasad.

Attending as a chief guest, Minister Narayana highlighted the government’s dedication to reviving the real estate sector, which has faced significant setbacks over the last five years. He pointed to the challenges caused by the previous YSRCP government’s decision to establish three capitals, which affected thousands of families reliant on the construction sector.

During his speech, Narayana unveiled key government initiatives aimed at revitalising the sector. These included reforms to expedite building construction and layout approvals, enhancing transparency in the process. He announced reductions in mandatory road width for layouts from 12 metres to 9 metres and approved cellar construction for buildings exceeding 500 square metres. Additionally, the responsibility for granting permits for buildings up to 15 metres in height has been delegated to licensed surveyors to reduce bureaucratic delays.