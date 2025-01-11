Power is a responsibility, not fashion to me: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that power is a responsibility, and not a fashion to him. “Officials should be careful while discharging their duties. Everyone should feel the minimum responsibility for the development of the State,” he said.

He formally launched 12,500 mini-Gokulam sheds built across the State, and inaugurated the Gokulam built at Sri Krishna temple in his Pithapuram Assembly constituency on Friday. The Gokulam, with four cows, was handed over to Yatam Nageswara Rao. It was built for Rs 1.85 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Later, he went round the exhibition organised on the facilities provided to dairy farmers under the auspices of the Animal Husbandry Department.

The exhibition displayed exhibits on fodder, livestock and other details. A poster containing details of the development works completed so far in the Pithapuram constituency was examined in coordination with the Panchayat Raj and other departments.