RTGS support a must to improve governance: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasised the importance of providing technical support from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to various government departments to enhance their performance.

He urged RTGS to align with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s objectives for better outcomes. On Friday, the Chief Secretary visited the RTGS centre at the State Secretariat.

RTGS Director Suresh Kumar and CEO K Dinesh Kumar welcomed the Chief Secretary and briefed him on RTGS's ongoing activities.

During the visit, Vijayanand acknowledged the immense opportunities in the technological era for improving government departments’ performance.

He stressed that RTGS should function as a cutting-edge technological platform within the government, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He also stated that he would personally oversee RTGS operations going forward.