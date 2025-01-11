RTGS support a must to improve governance: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand emphasised the importance of providing technical support from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) to various government departments to enhance their performance.
He urged RTGS to align with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s objectives for better outcomes. On Friday, the Chief Secretary visited the RTGS centre at the State Secretariat.
RTGS Director Suresh Kumar and CEO K Dinesh Kumar welcomed the Chief Secretary and briefed him on RTGS's ongoing activities.
During the visit, Vijayanand acknowledged the immense opportunities in the technological era for improving government departments’ performance.
He stressed that RTGS should function as a cutting-edge technological platform within the government, in line with the Chief Minister’s vision. He also stated that he would personally oversee RTGS operations going forward.
Vijayanand mentioned that the Chief Minister is committed to introducing WhatsApp Governance to make government services and administration more accessible to the public.
Furthermore, he enquired about the progress of WhatsApp Governance with RTGS officials. In response, Dinesh Kumar informed him that nearly all the work related to it has been completed, and a demonstration was shown to the Chief Secretary.
He mentioned that they are prepared to offer 150 types of public services through this platform, which will also allow citizens to file complaints via WhatsApp. The Chief Secretary suggested that the WhatsApp Governance platform be available in both English and Telugu to ensure it is easily understood by everyone.
He recommended that RTGS coordinate closely with every department, and suggested that the innovative tech developed by them be shared with other departments, allowing for direct discussions to identify their specific needs. RTGS should not only highlight the shortcomings of government departments but also focus on offering technological solutions to improve their performance, he said.