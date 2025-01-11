Three-day public hearing on power tariff hike concludes in Andhra

KURNOOL: The three-day public hearing conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) on various power tariff issues concluded on Friday. A total of 94 individuals from different parts of the State attended the sessions and raised objections.

Addressing the media, APERC Chairman Thakur Rama Singh stated that the hearings were conducted on the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Filings of Proposed Tariffs (FPT) for the financial year 2025-26.

He explained that registered objectors and stakeholders were prioritised during the hearings, followed by unregistered individuals who expressed their views during the sessions. APERC Chairman Rama Singh assured that all objections, stakeholder inputs, and the responses from APDISCOMs would be carefully reviewed while finalising the Retail Supply Tariff Order for FY 2025-26, which will take effect from April 1.

Meanwhile, several activists from various social organizations gathered in front of the APERC office to demand the cancellation of true-up charges, smart meters, and corrupt electricity agreements.