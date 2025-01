TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu issued an unconditional apology on Friday for the stampede in Tirupati that resulted in six deaths and left dozens injured.

This development followed his earlier statement in which he remarked that while offering an apology might be appropriate, it would not bring the deceased back.

His comments sparked significant backlash, with some accusing him of responding to Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s directive, instructing senior TTD officials to apologise to the families of the deceased and the injured.

Addressing a gathering at the Pithapuram Assembly constituency during the Sankranti celebrations in Kakinada district, Pawan said, “TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao, and other officials should say sorry to the victims of the stampede and the people of the State for their failure in tackling the large congregation of devotees. You (Naidu and Shyamala Rao) have no option but to say sorry by holding a press conference.”

Clarifying on his remarks, BR Naidu said his comments were not aimed at Pawan Kalyan. He emphasised that he had already expressed condolences and apologised to the families of the deceased as soon as he was informed of the incident.