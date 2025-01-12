Coalition govt committed to work together for next 15 yrs: Min Satya Kumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Coalition government is committed to work together for the next 15 years to ensure the development of Andhra Pradesh, reaffirmed NTR District in-charge Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday.

Echoing Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan’s sentiments on coalition government, the health minister asserted confidence, stating that the coalition partners would remain united to achieve long-term developmental goals.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated the ‘Palle Panduga’ programme in Paritala village of Nandigama Assembly constituency on Saturday. On the occasion, Satya Kumar highlighted the transformative impact of the NDA government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in creating a festive atmosphere in villages through its development initiatives. He likened the ongoing development efforts to the spirit of Sankranthi, stating that celebrations in rural corners of the State have started early this year.

Furthermore, the minister thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on behalf of the villagers for their contributions.

When a villager appealed for drinking water in villages, Satya Kumar assured them of swift resolution, citing the works taken up by the State government to provide potable water through the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) initiative. He also reiterated various initiatives aimed at transforming villages, such as opening Anna Canteens, constructing CC roads, and enhancing water and rural infrastructure.

He outlined key welfare schemes, including the Annadata Sukhibhava, which provides Rs 20,000 to every farmer, and the Talliki Vandanam, supporting the education of children from underprivileged families. “We are striving to turn our government into a model of excellence through these initiatives, and good governance,” he asserted.