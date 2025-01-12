Greenko integrated renewable energy project can generate 50,000 jobs: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

KURNOOL: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan termed the Greenko Integrated Renewable Energy Project in Kurnool district a prestigious global initiative during his visit on Saturday.

After inspecting the solar park and project site near Gani village of Owk mandal via an aerial tour, he conducted an on-ground review of the upper reservoir, intake point, powerhouse, and other facilities. He also discussed the project’s performance and renewable energy output with Greenko’s management.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted Greenko’s significant investments in India, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, with Rs 30,000 crore invested in Andhra Pradesh alone. Apart from the Rs 30,000 crore, Rs 12,000 crore has already been invested in the Pinnapuram project, with plans for an additional Rs 10,000 crore, Pawan revealed. The project has provided direct employment to 12,000 people and indirectly benefited 50,000 more. He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for prioritising IT and green energy over the past two decades. He emphasised the unique nature of the Pinnapuram project, which spans 2,800 acres.

Addressing concerns over land disputes, Pawan acknowledged disagreements between the revenue and forest departments regarding 45 hectares. He assured that these issues have been escalated to the Union government for resolution and stressed the project’s compliance with legal and environmental norms.

He lauded the project’s ability to generate sufficient electricity to power 4.3 million households, meet 50% of Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural energy needs, and contribute one-third of the State’s total energy requirements. The Deputy Chief Minister also underlined the Prime Minister’s ‘One Nation, One Energy’ concept, expressing optimism about the project’s potential to export renewable energy, generating foreign exchange for the country.

Pawan urged Greenko to support local communities by promoting organic farming, establishing skill development initiatives for ITI and Polytechnic students, setting up dairy farms, and improving school infrastructure. He commended the company for transforming a rocky, challenging area into a productive employment hub and an energy powerhouse.

He also assured that the State government, in collaboration with the Centre, would resolve any pending issues and fully support the project’s operations. Additionally, he announced plans for a special drive to address encroachments on government and forest lands in Kurnool, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan concluded by emphasising the project’s potential to bring recognition to Kurnool, Nandyal, and Andhra Pradesh on the global stage.