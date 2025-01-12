Minister inaugurates ultrasound, arthroscopy units at Machilipatnam

He highlighted that the hospital’s capacity was increased from 350 to 500 beds during the TDP government’s tenure (2014–2019), alongside the establishment of a medical college in the district.

These developments have ensured expert medical care across various departments, reducing the need for patients to travel elsewhere for advanced treatment. Minister Ravindra also announced that the hospital now offers urology, neurology, and urological surgeries, with plans to introduce joint transplant and cardiology services soon.

The Minister revealed the establishment of two primary health centres (PHCs) in Chinnapuram and Tallapalem and plans for additional PHCs in Polatithippa, Kona, Pallethummalapalem, Sultan Nagaram, or Arisepally.

The event was attended by coalition leaders, hospital superintendent Dr Ashalatha, deputy superintendents, specialists, and staff.