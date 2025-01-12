Minister inaugurates ultrasound, arthroscopy units at Machilipatnam

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam Government General Hospital (GGH) received a significant upgrade on Saturday with the inauguration of advanced ultrasound and CRM arthroscopic units worth `2 crore.
Mines and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, along with Andhra Pradesh State RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana, inaugurated the new equipment.
Minister Ravindra inspected the units, discussed their benefits with medical officers, and donated stretchers to the hospital through the Kollu Foundation. Addressing mediapersons, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernising healthcare facilities and assured the timely appointment of experts and doctors to operate the equipment efficiently.
He highlighted that the hospital’s capacity was increased from 350 to 500 beds during the TDP government’s tenure (2014–2019), alongside the establishment of a medical college in the district.
These developments have ensured expert medical care across various departments, reducing the need for patients to travel elsewhere for advanced treatment. Minister Ravindra also announced that the hospital now offers urology, neurology, and urological surgeries, with plans to introduce joint transplant and cardiology services soon.
The Minister revealed the establishment of two primary health centres (PHCs) in Chinnapuram and Tallapalem and plans for additional PHCs in Polatithippa, Kona, Pallethummalapalem, Sultan Nagaram, or Arisepally.
The event was attended by coalition leaders, hospital superintendent Dr Ashalatha, deputy superintendents, specialists, and staff.