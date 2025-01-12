Pawan Kalyan explores Vijayawada Book Festival

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan attended the 35th Vijayawada Book Fair on Saturday, spending over two hours exploring book stalls.

He purchased books in Telugu, Hindi, and English, showing a strong interest in Telugu literature and works by renowned and emerging authors. His selections included spiritual texts, dictionaries, ancient literature, translated works, and analytical books.

Notably, he praised Man’s Search for Meaning by Dr Victor E Frankl, emphasising its inspiring message of resilience during adversity. Kalyan also expressed interest in books on Indian laws, history, politics, public policy, science, agriculture, and the environment. He was accompanied by Vijayawada City Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu and Book Fair organisers Emesco Vijay Kumar.