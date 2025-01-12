Police turn to drones & AI to prevent rooster fights and anti-social activities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh police have decided to use the advanced technology such as drones and artificial intelligence to prevent the banned rooster fights and anti-social activities during Sankranti festivities.

Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao held a video conference with all the district SPs and IG rank officers, and directed them to intensify the raids against rooster fights to ensure that the festival of harvest Sankranti is celebrated with gaiety and traditional fervour.

Necessary instructions have been given to all the ground level officials to carry out periodical drone-based patrolling with the available 130 devices in all the problematic locations in the State.

The banned blood sport is famous in the erstwhile united Krishna and twin Godavari district during Sankranti. Despite ban, rooster fights and gambling used to be conducted on a large scale every year in the Coastal Andhra districts. Focusing more on NTR, Krishna, Eluru, West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram and BR Ambedkar Konamseema districts, additional forces have been deployed to thwart any untoward incidents during the festival.

Recently, the AP High Court also expressed displeasure over police for not implementing the orders issued in 2016 banning the blood sport during Sankranti.

“Use high-end technology to identify the places where rooster fights and gambling activities are organising. Implement zero tolerance policy towards illegal activities in the name of festivities,” the DGP said.