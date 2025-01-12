Sankranti gift from Andhra govt: Rs 6,700 crore for clearance of bills

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday approved the release of Rs 6,700 crore to clear pending bills across various sectors, providing significant financial relief ahead of Sankranti.
Announcing the decision after a three-hour review meeting with finance department officials, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and other senior leaders, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav called it a Sankranti gift for several sections, including students, employees, police, contractors, MSMEs, and farmers.
“These funds will address long-pending dues, such as those related to government employees, students, healthcare, small contractors, and farmers, marking a significant step toward easing financial burdens,” Keshav said. The Chief Minister’s decision includes Rs 1,300 crore to clear bills for government employees, comprising Rs 519 crore for GPF, Rs 214 crore for police personnel’s surrender leaves, Rs 300 crore for CPS dues, and Rs 265 crore for TDS arrears.
To support the education sector, Rs 788 crore will be released for fee reimbursement and scholarships, benefiting 6.5 lakh SC and ST students. Additionally, Rs 500 crore will clear energy department dues, while Rs 400 crore has been allocated to settle outstanding amounts of the NTR Vaidya Seva. The healthcare sector will also receive Rs 100 crore to clear pending bills for drugs and medicines.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to small contractors, Keshav announced that Rs 586 crore will be allocated to settle dues for bills under Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, benefiting 26,000 contractors. Similarly, Rs 90 crore will be released to clear payments to 651 MSMEs and 6,000 micro-entrepreneurs. Farmers who gave their lands for the Amaravati capital city and Gannavaram Airport expansion will also receive Rs 241 crore in lease payments.
Keshav slammed the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the poor state of the economy, citing a Rs 10 lakh crore debt burden and unpaid State shares of 94 central projects, amounting to Rs 6,000 crore, as a legacy inherited by the current administration. He noted that the government has already cleared these amounts, revived 73 central schemes, and taken several measures to restore economic stability.
Emphasising the State government’s dedication to the development, Keshav described the Chief Minister’s efforts as instrumental in reviving the economy. He extended Sankranti greetings to the people of the State and praised the administration’s resolve to address financial challenges.
Meanwhile, Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh lauded the Chief Minister’s decision to allocate Rs 788 crore for fee reimbursement and scholarships, describing it as a landmark move to support students from marginalised communities.