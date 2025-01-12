Sankranti gift from Andhra govt: Rs 6,700 crore for clearance of bills

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday approved the release of Rs 6,700 crore to clear pending bills across various sectors, providing significant financial relief ahead of Sankranti.

Announcing the decision after a three-hour review meeting with finance department officials, Chief Secretary Vijayanand, and other senior leaders, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav called it a Sankranti gift for several sections, including students, employees, police, contractors, MSMEs, and farmers.

“These funds will address long-pending dues, such as those related to government employees, students, healthcare, small contractors, and farmers, marking a significant step toward easing financial burdens,” Keshav said. The Chief Minister’s decision includes Rs 1,300 crore to clear bills for government employees, comprising Rs 519 crore for GPF, Rs 214 crore for police personnel’s surrender leaves, Rs 300 crore for CPS dues, and Rs 265 crore for TDS arrears.

To support the education sector, Rs 788 crore will be released for fee reimbursement and scholarships, benefiting 6.5 lakh SC and ST students. Additionally, Rs 500 crore will clear energy department dues, while Rs 400 crore has been allocated to settle outstanding amounts of the NTR Vaidya Seva. The healthcare sector will also receive Rs 100 crore to clear pending bills for drugs and medicines.