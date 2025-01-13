Andhra govt paid aid to Tirupati stampede victims’ families

VISAKHAPATNAM: The families of four devotees from the erstwhile combined Visakhapatnam district, who lost their lives in the stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on January 8, have been provided financial assistance.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha handed over cheques for Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved families as ex gratia in Visakhapatnam and Narsipatnam on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister assured the victims’ families of continued support. “We have collected the necessary details to provide a contract job in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to one family member of each victim, and free education to their children. Though we cannot bring back the lives lost in the stampede, we are committed to standing by the families, and assisting them in every possible way,” she said.

The stampede occurred as hundreds of devotees jostled to secure Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens, in which six people were killed. Among the deceased, four were from the erstwhile Visakhapatnam district. They included 33-year-old K Santhi from Gandhi Nagar in Kancharapalem, 47-year-old G Rajini from Maddilapalem, and 38-year-old S Lavanya from Thatichetlapalem, all residents of Visakhapatnam city. The fourth victim, 55-year-old B Naidu Babu, hailed from Boddepalli in Narsipatnam of Anakapalle district.

On Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of deceased, along with a contract job for one from each family, Rs 5 lakh compensation for two critically injured pilgrims, and Rs 2 lakh compensation to 33 injured pilgrims.

TTD Board member, TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, AP Co-operative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Chairman Gandi Babji, and MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju and others were present.