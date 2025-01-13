Andhra poised to be a leader in clean energy

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated several key projects in collaboration with AG&P Pratham - Think Gas at a programme in Tirupati on Sunday. These initiatives aim to strengthen the supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts.

The projects launched included the commencement of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and industrial PNG supply in Tirupati district, and a CNG vehicle rally to raise awareness among people about its benefits. Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a City Gas Distribution (CGD) Skill Development Centre at Gajulamandyam, and an LCNG station in Nellore, underscoring the State’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the State’s leadership in natural gas production, bolstered by the Krishna-Godavari basin, which accounts for 40% of India’s natural gas production. Under its Green Energy Policy, the State government aims to attract Rs 10 lakh crore investments and generate 7.5 lakh jobs by 2047.

He emphasised the importance of such projects in powering homes, industries, and transport while contributing to a greener economy.

“With the ongoing collaboration with Japan, we aim to lead the transition to a net-zero economy,” he asserted.

Highlighting AP’s potential with its long coastline, ports, highways and airports, Naidu said the State is well-positioned to lead in clean energy initiatives in the country. By 2047, the State aims to emerge as a global leader in green hydrogen production, solar and wind energy projects, and clean fuel exports.

In a demonstration of its impact on the local community, Naidu also handed over CNG-powered Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to the Municipal Commissioner of Tirupati for solid waste collection, further aligning the State’s environmental objectives with practical solutions.

Abhilesh Gupta, MD and CEO of AG&P Pratham - Think Gas, expressed pride in the company’s role in Andhra Pradesh’s energy transformation, noting that over 700 km of pipelines have already been laid, serving over 23,000 households and 50 industrial customers. With future investments exceeding Rs 10,000 crore, AG&P Pratham - Think Gas plans to generate significant employment while continuing to contribute to environmental sustainability, he said.

“The initiative marks a pivotal moment in Andhra Pradesh’s ongoing push to advance its green energy infrastructure, reaffirming the State’s commitment to a cleaner, more prosperous future. AG&P Pratham - Think Gas, with its extensive network and innovative approach, is poised to play a leading role in this transformation,” he added.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, District Incharge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and other officials were present.