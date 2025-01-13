AP transport dept slaps Rs 1 crore fine on private bus operators for charging excess fare

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has slapped a fine of around Rs 1 crore on private travel bus operators for violating rules, and charging exorbitant fares from travellers during Sankranti festival season.

Following complaints from public on the exorbitant fares, State Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha directed the RTA to initiate action against the private bus operators, who resorted to encashing the festive rush.

Acting on the Commissioner’s instructions, transport officials have cracked the whip on private bus operators, and registered over 800 cases in the past two days for charging exorbitant fares and violating the RTA norms.

As many as 50 teams were deployed in all the districts on Saturday for conducting surprise inspections. They checked passenger documentation, permits and adherence to fare regulations. Dedicated enforcement squads were also posted at specific locations to ensure continuous monitoring of private buses. The RTA raids on private bus operators will continue till January 19.

“Cases have been registered against private bus operators charging exorbitant fares by creating artificial scarcity of tickets during Sankranti season. It has been detected that the majority of private bus operators are collecting exorbitant fares. Notices have been served on the errant bus operators, besides slapping fines on them for violating RTA rules,” a senior official said.

Speaking to TNIE, Manish Kumar Sinha said private bus operators have been directed to strictly adhere to RTA norms and other safety regulations, and avoid charging exorbitant fares from travellers. Also, special enforcement teams have been deployed in all districts to monitor compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act. “A senior officer of Deputy Transport Commissioner rank has been designated as a Nodal Officer at the Transport Commissioner’s Office to oversee and enforce measures against unfair ticket pricing.”

Necessary measures have also been taken to meet the festive rush, in coordination with APSRTC. “We are also arranging additional private buses to ensure adequate and fairly priced travel options for people. The Transport Department is committed to ensuring fair fares, safe travel, and strict enforcement of the norms. We request the public to travel in RTC buses as they are safe and comfortable,” he said.