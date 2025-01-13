Bank outsourcing staffer arrested for stealing gold from Tirumala temple

TIRUMALA: A 40-year-old outsourcing employee of Union Bank of India was arrested by the Tirumala police on Friday for allegedly stealing a 100-gram gold biscuit from the ‘Parakamani’ (currency counting hall) at the Tirumala temple. The accused, identified as V Penchalaiah, was caught red-handed by vigilance officials this afternoon.

Penchalaiah, employed through Andhra Bank Retired Employees’ Projects of Self Engagement (ABREPOSE), an outsourcing agency, allegedly took the gold biscuit from a counting table and attempted to conceal it. According to vigilance officials, he entered the gold storage room under the pretext of performing his duties, took the biscuit, and hid it in his fist. He later wrapped it with a knife and rope before placing it inside the pipe hole of an empty steel hundi trolley (No. 17) intended for the checking area.

The vigilant guards, during a routine check of the trolley, discovered the hidden gold biscuit and alerted the authorities. CCTV footage confirmed Penchalaiah’s actions.

Additional EO Venkaiah Choudhary, VGO Ramkumar, and other officials inspected the scene and informed the Executive Officer, instructing the police to take action. Based on a complaint by vigilance staff, the police registered a case and arrested him. One Town Sub-Inspector is leading the investigation. The authorities emphasised their commitment to prevent such breaches in the temple.