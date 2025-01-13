CM Chandrababu Naidu pays rich tributes to Vivekananda

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda on the birth anniversary of Youth Icon on Sunday.

Taking to social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted, “Hard work is your weapon, but success is your slave,” Vivekananda said, giving a wonderful message. Greetings to all the youth who are celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda as National Youth Day. Youth power should be a partner in the reconstruction of the state, in the eradication of poverty, and in the establishment of an equal society. Powerful technologies like social media, the internet, and AI should be used for your development without misusing them. We are constantly working to provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth in these five years. We are also designing programs to make every household an entrepreneur. We are conducting a skill census for the first time in the country. You set goals. Your government will always be there to help you achieve them. Once again, National Youth Day greetings to all of you.”