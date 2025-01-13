Electrical fire in Tirumala laddu sale complex sparks chaos

TIRUMALA: A tense situation prevailed for some time at the Laddu Sale Complex in Tirumala on Monday afternoon following a minor fire mishap. No casualties were reported. Acting swiftly, TTD staff brought the situation under control in a short order.

At around 2:10 pm explosive sound with fire occurred at counter number 47 of the Laddu Distribution Building's first floor. Two CPU boxes blew up due to an electric short circuit. According to devotees, who witnessed the incident, explosive sounds were heard three times with a flash of blast.

At the time of the incident, the staff manning the counter left the place after noting the electric sparks and alerted the higher-ups. They rushed to the spot and cut off the power supply. Meanwhile, hearing the blast and observing smoke, devotees waiting to purchase laddu on the first floor, left for the ground floor.

According to TTD officials, due to fog, water vapor accumulated in the counter fell on the CPU leading to an electric short-circuit.