Guntur police urge use of LHMS during Sankranti; impose ban on gambling, cockfights

GUNTUR: Guntur district police have appealed to residents to utilise the Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) if they plan to go on vacation during the Sankranti festival.

Superintendent of Police (SP) urged citizens to download the LHMS AP Police app from the Google Play Store before leaving their homes.

The SP explained that police would assist in setting up CCTV cameras, with the live feed directed to the police control room. Alerts would be triggered if suspicious activity is detected in locked houses, ensuring swift police response.

In a separate advisory, the SP announced a ban on betting and gambling games, including local variations of casino games, in villages and towns during the festival.

He warned of strict legal action against violators, emphasising that cockfights, gambling, and other illegal activities are prohibited.

The public was urged to cooperate with police efforts to curb illegal activities, including rooster fights, gambling, and anti-social behaviour, by reporting such incidents immediately.