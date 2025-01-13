NDA govt failed to bring festive cheer to people, alleges Kurasala Kannababu

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and YSRCP Kakinada district president Kurasala Kannababu criticised the NDA government for failing to bring festive cheer to the people during Sankranti.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, he highlighted the soaring prices of essential goods, increased electricity tariff, and the lack of welfare schemes, leaving the poor unable to celebrate the festival. He alleged that rural families, once supported by the YSRCP welfare initiatives, now face financial distress and despair.

Kurasala accused the ruling coalition of celebrating Sankranti only within its leadership, ignoring the common people. He pointed out that the flagship programmes like Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa were neglected, while schemes like Thalliki Vandanam were delayed. During the YSRCP regime, welfare funds were disbursed before Sankranti, ensuring celebrations even in the poorest households.

The former minister also questioned the transparency of TTD operations, raising concerns about the involvement of unqualified individuals in reviews, and the misuse of visitor data. Refuting IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s claims of industrial stagnation, he highlighted the YSRCP regime’s achievements, including the Greenko Renewable Energy project and multiple industrial clusters, despite Covid-19 pandemic.