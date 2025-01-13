Polavaram D-Wall works to begin after Sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of a new Diaphragm Wall (D-Wall) at the Polavaram project, costing an estimated Rs 990 crore, is expected to commence after Sankranti.

The delay is due to pending clearance from the Central Water Commission (CWC), which is reviewing recommendations from an international experts’ panel on the plastic concrete composition for the wall.

According to sources, the project contractors and officials submitted three different compositions of plastic concrete for evaluation. The panel, after an in-depth review, forwarded its recommendations to the CWC, which is likely to decide within three to four days.

Initially, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had announced that construction would commence on January 2, but technical requirements, including the final approval of the concrete composition, caused a postponement. Preparatory and investigative works for the project began in November. Project officials stated that the plastic concrete would be prepared onsite under the supervision of experts from Bauer, a German company. This self-hardening, waterproof material prevents water seepage in underground spaces. Unlike rigid concrete, plastic concrete’s ductile properties make it resistant to cracking under pressure, ensuring its effectiveness in preventing seepage. A senior engineer explained that cracks in rigid structures allow water leakage, whereas ductile materials withstand pressure and maintain integrity.