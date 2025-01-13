Rs 150 crore rural road projects near Ongole set for completion ahead of Sankranti

ONGOLE: As part of the ‘Pothole-Free Roads’ initiative and ‘Palle Panduga’ programme, Rs 150 crore worth of rural road projects are underway across the State.

These projects include 1,143 inter-village link roads and internal village roads spanning 80 km. Nearly 80% of the works are in their final stages, with the remainder progressing steadily.

The government, augmenting these works with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), has directed district authorities to complete all road construction before Sankranti, aiming to gift improved connectivity for the festival.

In districts near Ongole, such as Kothapatnam, Maddipadu, and SN Padu mandals, the works are advancing rapidly. Over 80% of construction is complete. Maddipadu mandal received Rs 3.30 crore for 7.3 km of CC roads, including Maddipadu BC Colony, and internal roads in Doddavaram, Nagannapalem, and Kolachanakota. Most roads here are completed, with the remaining progressing at a good pace.

In SN Padu and Kothapatnam mandals, Rs 3 crore each was allocated for road works, which are nearing completion. “Most of the roads are finished, and the remaining will be done in a couple of days. Villagers are delighted with the improved connectivity,” said C. Srinivasa Rao from Basavannapalem in Maddipadu mandal.

Authorities are optimistic about completing all projects ahead of schedule, ensuring smoother travel and better infrastructure for rural communities.