SAAP chairman requests PM Modi for funds to develop sports facilities in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allot funds for the development of facilities for sports on Sunday.

Ravi Naidu along with other officials met Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of National Youth Day festival at New Delhi and explained them about the requirements of the State.

As many as 68 representatives from Andhra Pradesh attended for Vikasit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue-2025.

Animini Ravi along with Amalapuram MP and Central sports parliamentary member GM Harish Balayogi highlighted the necessity of support to the State pertaining to the facilities in the field of sports to Union minister for Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

SAAP chief sought support from the Central government to restore the dilapidated youth hostels in the state and gave a representation letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking financial support to conduct sports events.

Ravi Naidu met Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and shared the work being done by the Sports and education department in promoting sports in a big way.