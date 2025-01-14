Cops launch ‘Face Wash and Go’ to curb road mishaps

GUNTUR: A recent road accident on the Addanki-Narkatpally highway in Palnadu district claimed the lives of four family members and left four others injured.

The family, travelling from Telangana to Nellore, crashed into a tree near Brahmanpalli. In another incident, a private travel bus en route from Hyderabad to Guntur collided with a flock of sheep near Dachepalli, killing 147 sheep and seriously injuring 40 others.

The estimated damage from the incident is over Rs 30 lakh. Police investigations revealed that overspeeding and driver fatigue were factors in both accidents.

In response to these incidents and to ensure the safety of travellers during the Sankranti festival, the Palnadu police have launched a safety initiative called ‘Face Wash and Go.’ The programme encourages drivers to wash their faces at major centres to help them stay alert and reduce the risk of accidents caused by drowsiness.

Palnadu Superintendent of Police (SP) K Srinivasa Rao directed police personnel to organise this safety drive across the district.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the district police to curb road accidents. Special measures, such as identifying black spots, frequent inspections, awareness programmes, and strict traffic enforcement, have been implemented.

In 2024, Palnadu district reported nearly 580 road accidents, resulting in 358 fatalities and 251 injuries.

The police department aims to improve road safety and ensure safe travel for all commuters during the festive season.