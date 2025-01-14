GMC conducts Sankranti Sambaralu on grand note

GUNTUR: The Sankranti Sambaralu organised by Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) at NTR Stadium kicked off with enthusiasm on Monday.

GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu and Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi inaugurated the festivities with Bhogi Mantalu.

The event featured Poornakumbham, haridsulu, gangireddu melam, and vibrant decorations that created a village-like atmosphere, celebrating Telugu culture and traditions.

Competitions for children, youth, and the elderly were held throughout the day. GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu encouraged citizens to participate in large numbers to celebrate the festival.

On January 12, the first day of the Sankranti Sambaralu, mehendi and rangoli competitions took place. The second day saw cricket and shuttle competitions for GMC staff and media personnel. The festivities, which will continue until January 15, also featured special cultural programmes that received wide appreciation from the audience. The event saw a great response from the public. Several officials attended the event.