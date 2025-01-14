Infighting deepens leadership crisis in Raptadu YSRCP after poll debacle

Madhav’s influence was evident during the January 1 celebrations, where nearly 80% of party workers gathered at his house. Sources indicate growing support from the Reddy community, urging Madhav to take over leadership responsibilities. Allegations of corruption and irregularities under Thopudurthi brothers have further fuelled dissatisfaction with some cadres planning to take these issues to the notice of the party leadership.

However, tensions have escalated as party leaders threatened disciplinary action against workers supporting Madhav. At the same time, demands for BC leadership are gaining momentum, with activists pushing for a BC leader to replace the current coordination head.

The turmoil in Raptadu mirrors unrest in other constituencies like Hindupur, Uravakonda and Kadiri, raising concerns within the party’s central leadership. Despite being sidelined for the 2024 elections, Madhav had pledged to work for the party’s success.

The former MP described the recent developments in Raptadu as the party’s internal affair, and maintained that he would help the cadres when they seek his help.

“Though I was not offered a ticket to contest in the recent elections, I have remained loyal to the party, and worked hard for the victory of YSRCP candidates. As the party’s spokesperson, I have raised issues faced by both people and YSRCP activists. I will abide by the higher-ups’ decision,” he said.