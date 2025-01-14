Infighting deepens leadership crisis in Raptadu YSRCP after poll debacle

ANANTAPUR: The YSRCP in Raptadu Assembly constituency seems to be grappling with a leadership crisis marked by factional infighting and growing dissatisfaction among party cadres. Local activists have voiced concern over the lack of accessibility and engagement from the party’s coordination head Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, and his faction, leading to speculation that new leadership may emerge.
The discontent is further amplified by the significant presence of Backward Classes (BC) voters in the constituency, with increasing calls for BC leaders to play a more prominent role. This has intensified tensions between the Thopudurthi faction and the BC leaders, fuelling a fierce power struggle.
The situation took a dramatic turn on January 1 when a viral message, purportedly from district party president KV Usha Sri Charan, discouraged party workers from visiting former MP Gorantla Madhav’s residence. The message downplayed Madhav’s role, labelling him an insignificant leader, further deepening the divide.
Meanwhile, party workers appear directionless as similar issues plague constituencies across the undivided Anantapur district. During a recent internal meeting, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of coordination between the party rank and file, warning leadership changes if they failed to improve.
In Raptadu, frustration with Thopudurthi brothers is palpable. Once central to the constituency’s party operations, their alleged inaccessibility post-elections has alienated YSRCP cadres. Reports claim that the Thopudurthi faction, despite wielding authority in the past, has distanced itself from ground-level workers, prompting many to turn to Madhav for guidance.
Madhav’s influence was evident during the January 1 celebrations, where nearly 80% of party workers gathered at his house. Sources indicate growing support from the Reddy community, urging Madhav to take over leadership responsibilities. Allegations of corruption and irregularities under Thopudurthi brothers have further fuelled dissatisfaction with some cadres planning to take these issues to the notice of the party leadership.
However, tensions have escalated as party leaders threatened disciplinary action against workers supporting Madhav. At the same time, demands for BC leadership are gaining momentum, with activists pushing for a BC leader to replace the current coordination head.
The turmoil in Raptadu mirrors unrest in other constituencies like Hindupur, Uravakonda and Kadiri, raising concerns within the party’s central leadership. Despite being sidelined for the 2024 elections, Madhav had pledged to work for the party’s success.
The former MP described the recent developments in Raptadu as the party’s internal affair, and maintained that he would help the cadres when they seek his help.
“Though I was not offered a ticket to contest in the recent elections, I have remained loyal to the party, and worked hard for the victory of YSRCP candidates. As the party’s spokesperson, I have raised issues faced by both people and YSRCP activists. I will abide by the higher-ups’ decision,” he said.