IT Minister Lokesh holds 54th Praja Darbar, vows to solve people’s grievances

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to supporting all those in need, at the 54th Praja Darbar held during his visit to Naravaripalle on Monday.
He interacted with the people and received petitions seeking redressal of grievances.
Gurram Kokila from Kammapalle panchayat in Pulicherla mandal expressed her anguish over the murder of her husband Gurram Ekambaram, allegedly by the relatives of a former minister during the previous YSRCP regime. She urged Lokesh to ensure justice to her, besides extending financial assistance.
Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh State SERP Employees JAC sought recognition of the strike period during the previous YSRCP regime as a general holiday, payment of pending increments and increase in retirement age to 62 years. They also demanded a proper pay scale and job security for Velugu staff.
Compassionate appointments for the family members of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams employees, who died while on duty, was also sought. N Jayashree, a contract teacher who worked in the TTD schools for 12 years, urged the HRD Minister to reinstate her as the contract was not renewed in 2021-22.
Villagers from Kammapalle requested setting up of Gokulam sheds in the village to provide them livelihood. K Gauthami, a data entry operator in the NTR Vaidya Seva Department at SVIMS Hospital, also requested him to reinstate her in the job.
Lokesh listened to each one, and promised to redress their grievances at the earliest as the NDA government is committed to people’s welfare.