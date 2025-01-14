IT Minister Lokesh holds 54th Praja Darbar, vows to solve people’s grievances

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh reaffirmed the TDP-led NDA government’s commitment to supporting all those in need, at the 54th Praja Darbar held during his visit to Naravaripalle on Monday.

He interacted with the people and received petitions seeking redressal of grievances.

Gurram Kokila from Kammapalle panchayat in Pulicherla mandal expressed her anguish over the murder of her husband Gurram Ekambaram, allegedly by the relatives of a former minister during the previous YSRCP regime. She urged Lokesh to ensure justice to her, besides extending financial assistance.