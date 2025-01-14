Khammam residents flock to cockfights in Andhra Pradesh

According to sources, betting running into crores of rupees on cockfights has been going on for the last three days. The activity is expected to continue for two more days. The people in AP consider Sankranti celebrations incomplete if the spice of cockfights is not thrown in.

D Raju, a resident of VR Puram in Andhra, said, “Sankranti is synonymous with cockfights. This tradition has been followed for generations.”

K Prudhvi, a software engineer from Aswaraopet near the AP border, said: “I work in Bangalore, but I never miss a chance to come here every year to watch and participate in cockfights.”