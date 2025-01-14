MP: Sankranti grandeur revived under NDA govt

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath expressed optimism that Sankranti celebrations, absent in the State for five years, would regain their traditional grandeur under the NDA coalition government. He assured that the festivities would bring joy to rural and urban communities alike.

On Monday morning, the MP and Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Krishnaprasad attended Bhogi celebrations at Gollapudi One Centre in Ibrahimpatnam mandal as chief guests. They garlanded the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and paid tributes. The leaders also participated in traditional pujas and lit the Bhogi bonfire, extending Sankranti greetings to the public.

The event featured cultural activities, including Kolatam dances and Gangireddu performances, which the leaders watched with enthusiasm. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vasanta Krishna Prasad affirmed that the NDA coalition government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, remains committed to fulfilling public aspirations. He expressed confidence that the state would achieve significant progress by next Sankranti.