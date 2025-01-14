Naravaripalle set for major transformation

The Chief Minister unveiled plaques of 26 development works worth Rs 3.21 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in the village. As part of Naravaripalle’s development, he laid the foundation for upgrading the Rangampeta ZP High School into a model institution. Supported by Sri City with a budget of Rs 1.10 crore, the school will get a computer lab, AI robotics lab, kitchen shed, dining hall, and sports infrastructure.

An MoU was signed between the Women and Child Welfare Department and Care & Grow for a pilot project in Tirupati district to enhance Anganwadi workers’ capacities in 480 centres. An agreement was also signed between EzyMart and DRDA Velugu to enable rural women to supply goods to grocery stores from their home.

He also handed over FPO registration documents to 200 mango farmers from five nearby villages. He encouraged them to utilise the development schemes, set up collection centres, and directly market produce to major retail stores avoiding middlemen. District Horticulture Officer Dasharath Ramireddy took part in the programme. SC DWCRA women in Naravaripalle and neighbouring villages received 15 e-autos with Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy. The Chief Minister noted that the initiative will save Rs 12,000 per month on fuel cost, besides promoting environmental sustainability.