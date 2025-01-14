Naravaripalle set for major transformation

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched several development and welfare initiatives in Naravaripalle village of Chandragiri Assembly constituency on Monday. He handed over drip irrigation equipment to two farmers under the Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP). He directed officials to ensure that all eligible farmers are covered under the scheme.
A semi-indoor power substation costing Rs 4.27 crore was launched with the unveiling of the foundation plaque. Naidu emphasised the importance of installing solar panels on the rooftops of every house. APSPDCL CMD K Santosh Rao attended the programme.
The Chief Minister unveiled plaques of 26 development works worth Rs 3.21 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act in the village. As part of Naravaripalle’s development, he laid the foundation for upgrading the Rangampeta ZP High School into a model institution. Supported by Sri City with a budget of Rs 1.10 crore, the school will get a computer lab, AI robotics lab, kitchen shed, dining hall, and sports infrastructure.
An MoU was signed between the Women and Child Welfare Department and Care & Grow for a pilot project in Tirupati district to enhance Anganwadi workers’ capacities in 480 centres. An agreement was also signed between EzyMart and DRDA Velugu to enable rural women to supply goods to grocery stores from their home.
He also handed over FPO registration documents to 200 mango farmers from five nearby villages. He encouraged them to utilise the development schemes, set up collection centres, and directly market produce to major retail stores avoiding middlemen. District Horticulture Officer Dasharath Ramireddy took part in the programme. SC DWCRA women in Naravaripalle and neighbouring villages received 15 e-autos with Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy. The Chief Minister noted that the initiative will save Rs 12,000 per month on fuel cost, besides promoting environmental sustainability.