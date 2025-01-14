No road even after sanction of Rs 2.6 crore

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chalisingam, a remote hilltop village in Cheemalapadu Panchayat of Ravikamatham mandal, Anakapalle district, continues to struggle with connectivity issues despite the allocation of Rs 2.66 crore by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department on October 30, 2023.

The road construction project is yet to take off due to the lack of forest clearance, leaving the 405 ST families in the village disconnected from basic facilities.

In a bid to highlight their plight, villagers organised a protest by travelling on horseback to demand forest approvals. The tribals emphasised that their village has remained inaccessible even 77 years after independence.