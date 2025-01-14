Palnadu cops intensify crackdown on rooster fights

GUNTUR: Palnadu police have intensified efforts to curb illegal rooster fights and gambling during the Sankranti festival.

On Monday, they conducted surprise inspections in Sathaluru village, dismantling stalls set up for cockfights.

Authorities emphasised that cockfights, gambling, and local variations of casino games are prohibited in the district.

Strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in or promoting such activities. Police stated that illegal betting often leads to thefts, robberies, and other crimes, disrupting public peace and safety.

The authorities have also identified gambling hotspots and increased vigilance in these areas.

They have urged the public to cooperate with the police by reporting illegal activities, including rooster fights, gambling, and other anti-social actions.

Community support is crucial to ensure a peaceful and safe environment during the festive season, the police added.